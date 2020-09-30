Jack CallicotteLouisville - Jack Callicotte, 90, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020.He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, who gave him four children with love, and his wife, Doris, who gave him 53 years of devoted love. He is also preceded in death by his youngest son, Michael Alan, his parents, Clyde and Pauline, his brothers, Truman, Merle, and Tommy, and sisters, Marie, Hazel, Verna, and Patricia.Jack is survived by his daughters Patricia Hofstatter (Bert) and Sandra Brown (Ted), son John (Kathy), daughter-in-law Kim, seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. His is also survived by his sister Joyce Mercer.After graduating from Carmi High School, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served during the Korean War. He graduated from St. Louis University and was an Accountant for Ford Motor Company until his retirement in 1986. He then joined the Laborers for Christ, a Lutheran organization, and traveled around the country remodeling and building Lutheran churches. Jack also assisted in Hurricane Andrew repairs to homes in Morgan City, Louisiana, and a parsonage in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. Jack was an avid bowler until he switched to becoming an enthusiastic golfer.Visitation will be from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 8913 Pennsylvania Run Road, Louisville, Kentucky, on October 2, 2020 with service to follow at the church.Dad, you are home now.