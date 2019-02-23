Services
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Louisville - Jack Czerkiewicz died peacefully at Jewish Hospital on February 21, 2019 with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio and moved to Louisville as a young adult.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sharon Green Czerkiewicz; daughter Bailey; mother Edith Czerkiewicz; sister Mazil Mizrachi (David); brother-in-law Bill Sachs (Betsy Goldfarb) and brother-in law Artie Green (Barb). He is also survived by six nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Simon and sister, Penina.

As an active community volunteer, he was particularly proud to work with Keneseth Israel Congregation, the Kentucky Institute for Torah Education and the Louisville VAAD Hakashruth. He received the VAAD's Volunteer of the Year award in 2017. He was also a UofL fan and recently became a Purdue University fan where his daughter is attending college. Anyone who ever met Jack knows his biggest joy in life was watching his daughter Bailey grow up.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Ave., Louisville, KY. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be held at Keneseth Israel Cemetery.

Friends may express their sympathies by donating to Keneseth Israel Congregation, the J. Graham Brown Cancer Society, or to a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
