Jack Donald Stephenson
Jack Donald Stephenson, 81, a devout Christian and loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away, Jan. 18, 2020. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired railroad engineer. Jack spent his latter years pursuing carpentry and fellowship.
Jack was born Dec. 13, 1938 in Metcalfe, Ky., to the late Guy and Louise (Darland) Stephenson, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 51 years, Glenda (Muss) Stephenson.
He is survived by his two sons Joey (Trish) Stephenson and Jamie (Mary) Stephenson; three siblings Lynda J. Johnson, Jerri A. Surface and Aubrey V. (Joyce) Stephenson; grandchildren Jacob (Mallory) Stephenson, Austin Stephenson (and their mother, Gina Stephenson), Madeline Stephenson, Abigail Stephenson and Quentin Stephenson; three great-grandchildren and a large extended family and countless friends.
His family and friends take comfort in knowing Jack lived a full life, loved and blessed by his family, friends and God. His devotion to others will be greatly missed. Our family extends its most grateful appreciation to the wonderful medical staffs of the Veterans Administration (years of care) and University of Louisville Hospital for their care and compassion. A memorial service is scheduled at The High Point, 435 N. Bardstown Road, Suite 10, Mount Washington, Ky. 40047, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 from noon-4 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020