Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The High Point
435 N. Bardstown Road, Suite 10
Mount Washington, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Donald Stephenson


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Donald Stephenson Obituary
Jack Donald Stephenson

Jack Donald Stephenson, 81, a devout Christian and loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away, Jan. 18, 2020. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired railroad engineer. Jack spent his latter years pursuing carpentry and fellowship.

Jack was born Dec. 13, 1938 in Metcalfe, Ky., to the late Guy and Louise (Darland) Stephenson, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 51 years, Glenda (Muss) Stephenson.

He is survived by his two sons Joey (Trish) Stephenson and Jamie (Mary) Stephenson; three siblings Lynda J. Johnson, Jerri A. Surface and Aubrey V. (Joyce) Stephenson; grandchildren Jacob (Mallory) Stephenson, Austin Stephenson (and their mother, Gina Stephenson), Madeline Stephenson, Abigail Stephenson and Quentin Stephenson; three great-grandchildren and a large extended family and countless friends.

His family and friends take comfort in knowing Jack lived a full life, loved and blessed by his family, friends and God. His devotion to others will be greatly missed. Our family extends its most grateful appreciation to the wonderful medical staffs of the Veterans Administration (years of care) and University of Louisville Hospital for their care and compassion. A memorial service is scheduled at The High Point, 435 N. Bardstown Road, Suite 10, Mount Washington, Ky. 40047, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 from noon-4 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -