Jack Herbert "Jackson" Rhodes
Jack "Jackson" Herbert Rhodes

Louisville - Jack "Jackson" Herbert Rhodes, 83, died peacefully at his home on Monday August 3rd, 2020. He was alert and holding Carrie's hand, in prayer, at the time of his passing.

He was a native of Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by Betty Rhodes, his parents, James and Amie Rhodes along with his brothers, Irvin Klein and Thomas Rhodes, 80, being his best friend in life.

Jack was a brick mason by trade. He enjoyed picking the guitar, playing golf, dancing, and he was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan.

He is survived by his brother, Guy Rhodes, his sister-in-law Jo Savage (Tommy), 3 sons, Larry, John, and David Rhodes with 5 nieces and 2 nephews.

He is also survived by his 3 stepchildren, Larry Duvall, Carrie Duvall, and Dennis Smithson along with 3 step-grandchildren and 8 step-great grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday August 28 at 11:00 am at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Afterwards a graveside burial will be held at Louisville Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4400 Dixie Highway.

We would like to give a special thanks to Jo Savage and Guy Rhodes for the help they gave with patience and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Incarnation Catholic Church.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
