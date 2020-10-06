Jack Ingram
Middletown - Jack Ingram, 90, of Middletown, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
He was born on March 8, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Harry and Ruth (Elliott) Ingram. He is also preceded in death by his son Douglas Michael Ingram, brother Billy Ingram and sister Barbara Simon.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Madge Ingram, daughter, Susan Hyatt (Gerald), daughter-in-law, Diane Ingram and grandchildren, Nicholas Todd Hyatt and Kellina Pugh (Fred). He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Mason Todd Hyatt, Killian Jack Keenan, dear nephew, Jason Todd Simon and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per Jack's wishes cremation was chosen and the family will have a private ceremony.
The family requests that contributions in Jack's memory be made to the donor's choice of charity.
