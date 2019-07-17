Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Jones


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Jones Obituary
Jack Jones

Mt. Washington - Mr. Jack Alan Jones, age 71, of Mt. Washington reunited with the love of his life and loving wife of 45 years, Mary Jones on July 14, 2019. Mr. Jones was born in Jefferson City, TN on July 15, 1947 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Jack Ray and Patricia (Anderson) Jones. Mr. Jones was a retired machinist from Phillip Morris after 37 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran and an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Patti Jones and Amy Jones; grandchildren, Noah Heitzman, Haley Hebner, Emma and Abbie Jones; great granddaughter, Aubree Johnson; sister, Kathy Cohen (Kenny); nephew, Chris Soeder (Rachel); niece, Amanda Cohen; and several other nieces.

Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment at Cave Hill Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2 pm until 8 pm, and on Friday from 9 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now