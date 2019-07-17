|
|
Jack Jones
Mt. Washington - Mr. Jack Alan Jones, age 71, of Mt. Washington reunited with the love of his life and loving wife of 45 years, Mary Jones on July 14, 2019. Mr. Jones was born in Jefferson City, TN on July 15, 1947 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Jack Ray and Patricia (Anderson) Jones. Mr. Jones was a retired machinist from Phillip Morris after 37 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran and an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Patti Jones and Amy Jones; grandchildren, Noah Heitzman, Haley Hebner, Emma and Abbie Jones; great granddaughter, Aubree Johnson; sister, Kathy Cohen (Kenny); nephew, Chris Soeder (Rachel); niece, Amanda Cohen; and several other nieces.
Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment at Cave Hill Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2 pm until 8 pm, and on Friday from 9 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019