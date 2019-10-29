|
|
Jack L. Nally
Louisville - Jack L. Nally passed away on October 28, 2019.
Jack was born to the late Walter and Lula Nally.
Mr. Nally is preceded in death by his parents, spouse Carol Ann Nally, son Alan Nally, brother-in-law Gary Brown.
Left to cherish his memory is his children Jack L. Nally Jr. and Linda Featherstone (Corey), grandchildren Carly and Parker Featherstone, Allison Nally, Katherine Nally, Alan Nally Jr., Jordan Nally, Christopher Nally, Jack L. Nally III, Audra Nally.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019