|
|
Jack Lee Wassing
Clarksville - A funeral service for Jack L. Wassing, 85, of Clarksville, IN will be at 11 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, from 2 PM - 8 PM and on Saturday from 10 AM - 11 AM at the funeral home. A masonic service for Jack will be held on Friday evening at 6 PM at the funeral home. He passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019