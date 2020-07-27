Jack Leroy Faris, Jr.
Louisville - Jack Leroy Faris, Jr., 58, entered Eternal Life Friday, July 24, 2020.
Jack was a native to Louisville. He thoroughly enjoyed all things outdoors, to include his passions of hunting and fishing. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan and retiree from Ford Motor Company. He leaves a legacy of love and devotion to his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Leroy Faris, Sr.; brother, Vito Johnson; father-in-law, Norman Coury; and step-father, "Eddie" Edwards.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 35 years, Phylis Coury Faris; children, Jad "Gabriel" Faris, Kristin Page Faris, and Anthony Blake Faris (Chasadi); his mother, Betty Edwards; grandchildren, Damien, Lucas, and Alexis; and brother, Frank Faris.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Michael Orthodox Church, 3701 St. Michael Church Drive, Louisville, KY 40220.