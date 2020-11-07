Jack Lile



Louisville - Jack took The Long Nap on the 4th of November, 2020, while peacefully resting at home. He was born to the late John (Jack) and Violet Lile, during the '37 Flood on January 30th, in Louisville, KY.



Jack is survived by his sisters, Janice Wilson and Karen Diane Mercer (Don), sons, Ronnie (Susie), and Donnie (Debbie) and a slew of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Jack took great pride in his management positions with companies such as General Electric, Maker's Mark, Robinson & Nugent, PepCo (Co-owner), and finally retired from Naval Ordnance/Raytheon with over 25 years.



Jack was a big UK fan, but was happy to root for the "PooCards" to appease his son.



The time and date of his memorial service is yet to be determined by the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store