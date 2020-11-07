1/1
Jack Lile
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Lile

Louisville - Jack took The Long Nap on the 4th of November, 2020, while peacefully resting at home. He was born to the late John (Jack) and Violet Lile, during the '37 Flood on January 30th, in Louisville, KY.

Jack is survived by his sisters, Janice Wilson and Karen Diane Mercer (Don), sons, Ronnie (Susie), and Donnie (Debbie) and a slew of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jack took great pride in his management positions with companies such as General Electric, Maker's Mark, Robinson & Nugent, PepCo (Co-owner), and finally retired from Naval Ordnance/Raytheon with over 25 years.

Jack was a big UK fan, but was happy to root for the "PooCards" to appease his son.

The time and date of his memorial service is yet to be determined by the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved