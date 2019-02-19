Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
For more information about
Jack Ehle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Ehle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Lloyd Ehle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Lloyd Ehle Obituary
Jack Lloyd Ehle

Louisville - Jack Lloyd Ehle, 84 of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Raymond and Alta Ehle. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, 32nd Scottish Rite, Shriners, and a past member of the Director's Staff. He was an avid outdoorsman, a UK fan, cherished travels with his family, and never missed a Derby!

Jack is preceded in death by his son: Jeffrey Wade Ehle.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years: Darlene Ehle; his daughters: Jacqui Ehle and Rhonda Ehle; his grandson: Corey Ehle; many friends and family that loved him.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Kosair Charities 982 Eastern Parkway Louisville, KY 40217 and Hosparus Health of Louisville 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205.

Visitation will be 2-8 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Funeral services will be 12 PM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.