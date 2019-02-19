|
Jack Lloyd Ehle
Louisville - Jack Lloyd Ehle, 84 of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Raymond and Alta Ehle. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, 32nd Scottish Rite, Shriners, and a past member of the Director's Staff. He was an avid outdoorsman, a UK fan, cherished travels with his family, and never missed a Derby!
Jack is preceded in death by his son: Jeffrey Wade Ehle.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years: Darlene Ehle; his daughters: Jacqui Ehle and Rhonda Ehle; his grandson: Corey Ehle; many friends and family that loved him.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Kosair Charities 982 Eastern Parkway Louisville, KY 40217 and Hosparus Health of Louisville 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205.
Visitation will be 2-8 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Funeral services will be 12 PM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019