Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Nazareth Home
2000 Newburg Road
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
1925 Lewiston Drive
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
1925 Lewiston Drive
View Map
Jack Louis Winburn Obituary
Jack Louis Winburn

Louisville - Jack Louis Winburn - 95, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Nazareth Home. He was a letter carrier and an Army veteran of World War II. Jack was a devout Catholic and an avid volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Shively Area Ministries, the VA Hospital, and many others. Jack is preceded in death by his wife Cecilia (nee Link). He is survived by his children; Mark (Patty), Martha Thomas (Mark), and Marie (George Matheny) and grandchildren; Paul Thomas, Karen Lyons (Christopher) and Lauren Taylor (Jared).

His funeral Mass will be noon, Friday, January 10 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9 from 1:30 to 2:30 pm at Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road and Friday, January 10 from 10 to 11:45 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank Nazareth Home for the loving care "Jack Jack" received.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Lawrence Chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or Nazareth Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
