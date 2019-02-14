|
Jack M. Deal
Floyds Knobs - Jack M. Deal, 84, passed away February 11, 2019. He was born August 16, 1934 in Marion, Indiana. Jack was a Professional Certified Soil Scientist.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Lesley Jo Deal; children, Wendy Forsythe (John), Cindy Wuthrich (Ben), Mindy Coon (Jim), Brad Deal (Amy), and David Deal (Laurie); 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; step-children, Jason Schulz, Brian Schulz (Kelli), and Thomas Schulz (Jacquline); and 6 step grandchildren.
Visitation 4 pm ~ 8 pm Friday and after 10 am Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN. Funeral Service will be 1 pm Saturday in the Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel with private burial in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019