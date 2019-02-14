Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Jack Deal
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Floyds Knobs - Jack M. Deal, 84, passed away February 11, 2019. He was born August 16, 1934 in Marion, Indiana. Jack was a Professional Certified Soil Scientist.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Lesley Jo Deal; children, Wendy Forsythe (John), Cindy Wuthrich (Ben), Mindy Coon (Jim), Brad Deal (Amy), and David Deal (Laurie); 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; step-children, Jason Schulz, Brian Schulz (Kelli), and Thomas Schulz (Jacquline); and 6 step grandchildren.

Visitation 4 pm ~ 8 pm Friday and after 10 am Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN. Funeral Service will be 1 pm Saturday in the Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel with private burial in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany.

Online condolences can be left at www.kraftfs.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
