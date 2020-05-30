Jack Marshall Tyree
Louisville - Jack Marshall Tyree passed away peacefully Wednesday in the Louisville home he shared with his loving wife Helen until her death in 2014. He was 104.
Recognized many times for his lifelong leadership and service to youth, he retired in 1975 as director of the Virginia 4-H program after a career in West Virginia and Virginia that saw membership expansion and the introduction of technology. Long after retirement, he continued to support 4-H as a consultant and donor.
Born in Nuttleburg, W. Va. and raised in nearby Huntington and Lesage, he enrolled in 4-H at age 8 and helped manage the family dairy farm in his teens. After earning a bachelor's degree in agriculture from West Virginia University and master's of education from Cornell University, he became a 4-H agent in Upshur County, W. Va., and quickly established a reputation as an expert in camping. In 1940 he married Helen Stollings, and the two enjoyed 73 years of deeply loving marriage. They took pride in continuing to support character building through camping, and in 2017 Jack dedicated a footbridge named for both of them at Jackson's Mill State 4-H Camp in Weston, W. Va.
During World War II, Jack Tyree won commendations from both the U.S. and Belgian government for his service with the Army 352nd Harbor Craft Company, which kept the Port of Antwerp operating during more than a year of continuous German bombardment.
In the 1950s, the Tyrees moved to Blacksburg, Va., where Jack was recruited to join the 4-H program staff at Virginia Tech. He eventually directed the state program and received the Virginia 4-H Diamond Leadership Award, the state foundation's highest honor. In 2002, he was named to the National 4-H Hall of Fame.
After retirement, the Tyrees moved to Louisville, where they were beloved members of Springdale Presbyterian Church. In 2016, Jack joined fellow Louisville veterans on a Bluegrass Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to visit veteran monuments and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In all phases of his life, Jack Tyree was known for his strong character, his affable personality and his compassion for others.
He is survived by a son, Milton Tyree and daughter-in-law Vicky Tingle Tyree of Louisville; daughter, Helen Anders and son-in-law, John Anders of Fort Worth, TX; granddaughters, Kaylyn Tyree of Louisville, Tyree Schwager of Arlington, TX and Miranda Andrews (Adam) of Norman, OK; great-grandchildren Aiden Andrews, Connor Schwager and Callie Schwager; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Linda Palmer and the caregivers of Assurance Health and Convalescent Care of Louisville for the excellent care that made it possible for him to stay in his home.
A private service for Louisville family will be held at Springdale Presbyterian Church, 7812 Brownsboro Road, preceded by military honors, with interment at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. A public service and celebration of Jack's life will be conducted at the church after gathering restrictions are no longer in place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends make a donation to Bluegrass Honor Flight or Springdale Presbyterian Church.
Please leave a condolence for the family at, www.archlheadywestport.com Arrangements entrusted with Arch L. Heady & Son Westport Village.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.