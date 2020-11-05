1/1
Rev. Jack Mong
Rev. Jack Mong

Louisville - Rev. Jack Mong began his new journey on Oct. 29, 2020. Jack was born in 1950 in Warren, OH, to Martha & Cuvier Mong.

He is survived by his wife and partner of 21 years, Pegge (P.J.) Mong; mother Martha Mong: daughter Stacy Arnold (Patrick); sons Tim Mong, Bryan Mong (Megan), Nathan Mong (Jessica), and stepsons Seth Truitt (Misty), and Sean Truitt Gonzalez (Orlando); brothers Terry Mong (Kathy) and Jeffrey Mong (Dana); 10 grandchildren, numerous loving cousins, best friend/musical partner Tim Staker (Melanie); a multitude of hospital chaplains and nurses with whom he worked for so many years.

Jack led a simple but fascinating life as a poet, musician and songwriter. As a young man he lived free, playing music and sleeping in a tent across British Columbia before later working as a firefighter, joining the corporate world, and finally becoming a chaplain at Norton Hospital, providing peace and compassion to not only patients but also to all who had the opportunity to work with him. This humble man with so much to give to others has finally gone home.

His presence will be greatly missed. Safe travels, Jack, and, as always, sweet dreams.

A Celebration of Jack's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations be made to the Mansfield Firefighter's Museum C/O in memory of Jack Mong, 1265 West 4th St, Mansfield OH 44906.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
