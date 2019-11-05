Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Montgomery Downs Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Montgomery Downs Jr. Obituary
Jack Montgomery Downs Jr.

Louisville - 70, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Downs & Evelyn Boring Downs.

Jack was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from UPS after 23 years of service.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 17 years, Fran Downs; step-son, Dylan Sweazy; sisters, Joann Gantz (Steve) & Linda Small (Terry); along with six nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019, 10am to 12pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy, with a service to follow in the Arch L. Heady Chapel Thursday at 12pm Noon. Burial will follow in the Lebanon National Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in Jack's memory may be directed to Hosparus of Louisville or the
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -