|
|
Jack Montgomery Downs Jr.
Louisville - 70, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Downs & Evelyn Boring Downs.
Jack was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from UPS after 23 years of service.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 17 years, Fran Downs; step-son, Dylan Sweazy; sisters, Joann Gantz (Steve) & Linda Small (Terry); along with six nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019, 10am to 12pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy, with a service to follow in the Arch L. Heady Chapel Thursday at 12pm Noon. Burial will follow in the Lebanon National Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in Jack's memory may be directed to Hosparus of Louisville or the
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019