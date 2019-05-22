Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Louisville, Ky - joined his sons in heaven on May 20th, 2019. He was born in Bowling Green KY and was a welder and pipefitter that loved to fish and hunt. He also served in the Marine Corp.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Aline Keown; his sons, Jackie JR and Ricky Dale and several brothers and sisters, as well as his parents.

Jack is survived by his brother, Donald Keown; sister, Imogene Basham; grandchildren, Chris Mosier and Casey (Jeff) Howard; daughter in law, Carla (Michael) Peters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 4pm to 8pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Hwy with services being on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1pm with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

We would like to thank the Hosparus Health team for all their help in caring for Jack. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019
