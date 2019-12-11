|
|
Jack R. Phillips
Elizabeth - Jack R. Phillips, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, IN. He worked 41 years as a maintenance supervisor at Kosmos Cement in Louisville, KY before retiring. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Brewer Phillips; son, Jeff Phillips (Teresa); daughters, Sandy Rampley (Mike), Debbie Wilson (David) and Jacquelyn Pease (Jeff); sister, Nancy Shaffer. Funeral services will be at 1 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, IN. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 PM to 8 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 and on Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Funeral Home in Corydon, IN. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to Gideons International.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019