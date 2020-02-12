|
|
Jack T
Thompson
Louisville - 88, passed away February 7, 2020.
He was a Navy veteran and retired from US Postal Service. Survivors include his wife,
Eulastine Thompson; children; Jacquelyn, Michael and Marc Thompson; his sister,
Margaret Ellery; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation: 10-12 noon Saturday with services following at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church, 1425 Bland. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020