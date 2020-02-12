Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Jack T. Thompson

Jack T. Thompson Obituary
Jack T

Thompson

Louisville - 88, passed away February 7, 2020.

He was a Navy veteran and retired from US Postal Service. Survivors include his wife,

Eulastine Thompson; children; Jacquelyn, Michael and Marc Thompson; his sister,

Margaret Ellery; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Visitation: 10-12 noon Saturday with services following at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church, 1425 Bland. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
