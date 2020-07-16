Jack Vance Thompson
Louisville - Jack Vance Thompson, 91 passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Harbor Chase Assisted Living facility in Naples, FL. He lived in Louisville, KY for 90 years. He spent 45 years in manufacturing management with Durkee Foods and Golden Foods in Louisville and Kraft Foods in Champaign, IL. Jack retired as the CEO of Golden Foods. He graduated from the University of Louisville with a B.S. in Chemistry and an M.B.A. Jack was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy. Jack's wife Stella Ann Nuss Thompson preceded him in death in 2018. Stella was a retired teacher and administrator for JCPS. Jack and Stella were very happily married for 67 years. His parents were the late Gladys and Stith Thompson. Jack also had two children who preceded him, Sandra Jones and John Thompson along with his brother Richard Thompson (Margit) and sister Jane Smith (Smitty).
Jack is survived by his daughter Jeanne Werner (Larry), son James Thompson (Karen) and daughter-in-law Cindy Thompson (John) along with grandchildren Jacob Werner (Breana), Kimberly Thompson, Lauren Werner (Jorge de Corral) and Joshua Thompson (Elizabeth). He had 3 great grandchildren; Wyatt, Benjamin, and Evelyn Werner and many loving nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Margit Thompson, Dorothy Nuss and Alice Summers; and a host of relatives and friends.
A private graveside will be at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville. The family will hold a memorial service in the Fall of 2020 or Spring of 2021 when it is safe to get together.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
.