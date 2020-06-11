Jack W. Maggard
Jack W. Maggard

Louisville - Jack W. Maggard, 81, passed away at his home on June 7, 2020.

He married Loretta M. Shortt on August 24, 1957. He graduated from Whitesburg High School in 1957. He was the owner of Maggard's Transmission Service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Oma (Mullins) Maggard, his sister, Doris Shortt, his brother, Marvin Maggard, and nephew, Donald Adams. He is survived by his wife, Loretta; two daughters, Debra (Patrick) Peak, and Theresa (Mark) Zody; two grandchildren, Rachel (Tyler) Merchant, and Jack Zody; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Wren Merchant; his sister, Jean Adams; and several nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held in compliance with CDC guidelines on June 20, 2020 at 3:00 at The Chapel in the Woods, Southeast Christian Church, 1407 Moser Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40299. Please arrive no earlier than 2:45. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to The Salvation Army or Dare to Care.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
The Chapel in the Woods, Southeast Christian Church
