Dr. Jack W. OwensLouisville - 91, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.He was a retired Anesthesiologist and an Air Force veteran of the Korean War.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Gladys Akers Owens; a sister, Louise Pickerill; and a brother, Harold Owens.He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jean Lickteig Owens; daughters, Alice Kirsch (Jerry), Lori Cotter (Charlie), and Mary Owens; a son, John Owens; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren one great great grandson; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Owens; a very special aunt, Deloris Shaffer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral services were private with burial in Calvary Cemetery.Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangement.Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus.