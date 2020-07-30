1/1
Dr. Jack W. Owens
Louisville - 91, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He was a retired Anesthesiologist and an Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Gladys Akers Owens; a sister, Louise Pickerill; and a brother, Harold Owens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jean Lickteig Owens; daughters, Alice Kirsch (Jerry), Lori Cotter (Charlie), and Mary Owens; a son, John Owens; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren one great great grandson; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Owens; a very special aunt, Deloris Shaffer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were private with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangement.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
