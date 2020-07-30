Dr. Jack W. Owens
Louisville - 91, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
He was a retired Anesthesiologist and an Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Gladys Akers Owens; a sister, Louise Pickerill; and a brother, Harold Owens.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jean Lickteig Owens; daughters, Alice Kirsch (Jerry), Lori Cotter (Charlie), and Mary Owens; a son, John Owens; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren one great great grandson; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Owens; a very special aunt, Deloris Shaffer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were private with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangement.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus.