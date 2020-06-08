Jack Wallace Rice
Fairdale - Jack Wallace Rice 88, of Fairdale entered the Gates of Heaven Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was greeted by his beloved wife, Alda, son, Chris, parents, brother & sisters. He retired from the Courier-Journal and was a member of Shively Christian & also Fairdale Christian Church.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Joy Wickens (Ken Reichel) & Jackie Sweeney (Steve), grandchildren, Lindsey, Austin Sweeney (Emily) & Chris Wickens (Hannah), great grandchildren, Ryder, Gracelynn, Layne & Isabella.
Services will be private at his church.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.