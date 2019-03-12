|
|
Jack Warren Harris
Mt. Washington - Jack Warren Harris, 77, of Mt. Washington was welcomed by our Heavenly Father March 10, 2019 with his family by his side.
Mr. Harris was born June 3, 1941 in New Albany, Indiana and was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a member of the Robinson Masonic Lodge #266 F & AM and Brooks Baptist Church.
Among those who preceded him in death are his daughter, Donna Sue Miller; grandson, Sean Patrick Miller; his parents, John and Merry Harris; sister, Debra Murray; brother, Ned T. Rhodes and step mother, Betty Harris Brunson.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife and ever constant companion of 52 years, Wanda Winstead Harris; daughters, Carla Johnson and Stacey Harris; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Rick Rhodes (Sandra) and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and after 9:00 am on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or Wayside Christian Mission.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019