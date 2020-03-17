Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Jackie Beach Obituary
Jackie Beach

Louisville - Jackie Beach, 83, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Atria Blankenbaker.

Jackie was retired after working 36 years at General Electric. He was an avid gardener, fisherman and UK fan. Jackie was very passionate about watching his grandson play football at Christian Academy of Louisville and Murray State. He was a member of Highview Baptist Church.

Jackie was preceded in death by his infant son, Gregory Allen Beach.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Betty Beach; son, Larry Beach (Kathy); step daughter, Phyllis Coffey (Cindy); grandson, Taylor Gregory Beach; brothers, Lawrence Beach, Jr. and Claudie Beach.

Funeral is 2pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with entombment in Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation is after 12pm Thursday until the time of the service.

Memorial gifts: Highview Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
