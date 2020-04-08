|
Jackie "Jack" Burton Eversole
Louisville - Jack Eversole , 56, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital. He was born in Covington, Kentucky but was raised in Irvine, Kentucky. After meeting his wife, Karen, he moved to Louisville where he worked in the construction industry, for 35 years, most recently with Flynn Brothers Construction.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Eversole; brothers Ricky, Mike and Robbie Eversole; father in law Foster Guess.
Jack was survived by his wife, Karen Guess Eversole; sons Wesley and Matthew (Rachel); mother Nancy Bailey Eversole; sister Terri Eversole Johnson (Jack); mother in law Jo-Ann Guess; sister in law Julie Guess Helmy (Hazem) and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him dearly.
Due to government guidelines in place pertaining to COVID19, all services are private.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020