|
|
Jackie (Jack) Dale Mull
Floyds Knobs - Jackie (Jack) Dale Mull, 62, of Floyds Knobs, passed away last Sunday, September 15th surrounded by his family at Floyd Memorial Hospital.
Jack was known and respected as a hard-working, driven and adventurous man with no greater passion than the time spent with his family. In recent years, he enjoyed playing with his grandchildren: attending their ball games or recitals, or adventuring by traveling, cycling, rock climbing, camping, hiking, and golfing. He also invested his time for the community through his work of 34 years constructing area landmarks, with Whittenberg Construction Company, and assisting in building homes for 'Habitat for Humanity'.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie A. Mull; mother, Bonnie Mull; sister; Lodema Mull; and nephew Scott Wiseman. And is survived by his loving wife, Lynne; sons Ryan (Chelsea) and Aaron (Jamie); step-children Jessica (JR) and John Paul (Candice); grandchildren Piper, Declan and John "Jack"; sisters Treena (Jerry) and Jerri Lee (Robert); brother Dale (Jetta); and seven nieces and nephews who will forever miss him and are forever grateful for his contribution to their lives.
A celebration of Jack's life, laugh, and his impact on so many will be held from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29th in the Sawyer Hayes Center located at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer state park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the National Park Foundation or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019