Jackie DeHartLouisville - Jackie DeHart, a lifelong resident of St. Matthews died June 4, 2020 at age 78.Jackie is survived by her two sisters, Mary Jane Hoetker and Peggy Saint; son, John DeHart; two grandchildren, Haddie and Christian DeHart, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was dearly loved by her lifelong friends, Renie' Glenn, Jim Graven, David Dick, Jim Whitlock, Tom Thompson and John Kilroy.Jackie was truly one of the most unique individuals ever known by her countless friends. There are simply no words that can describe her impact on those who knew her, which was many. She lived an incredible life full of adventure, excitement and lots of hard work. Among other things, she was a painter, rope maker, yurt technician operator, mechanic, volunteer firefighter, Captain of the fire department, entrepreneur of many businesses; including ice cream store, gas station, auto repair shop, motorcyclist, property owner, gun collector, farmer and animal lover. Most importantly, Jackie was a good friend to so many.In most of her endeavors she was self-taught, driven by her inquisitive nature and curious mind. There was simply nothing she could not fix or a challenge she would not take on. There are literally thousands of stories to be told about her, and to be honest people would not believe them, but those who knew her have no doubt about their authenticity.A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Jackie's final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Matthews Fire and Rescue Benevolence Fund.