Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
New Albany - Jackie Myers , 88, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Jackie was a truck driver his entire life. He was a loyal Ford man who loved to race and show cars. Jackie was also very gifted at clock repair and had a large collection of antique clocks. He was a faithful member of Northside Christian Church in New Albany.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jackie's memory can be made to New Life Christian Mission (P.O. Box 647, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119.)

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
