Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Eugene Bell


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Eugene Bell Obituary
Jackie Eugene Bell

Highland Park - Mr. Jackie Eugene Bell, age 78, of Highland Park returned to his Heavenly Father on August 28, 2019. Mr. Bell was born on March 3, 1941 in Louisville, KY to the late Jack and Hassie (Dever) Bell. Mr. Bell owned J & R Construction Cleaning and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; and 4 brothers. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Robbie (Robinson) Bell; daughters, Tina Bell, Sissy Prizant (Aaron), Stacy Conley (Randy), April Duke (Mike); sons, Michael (Shuffles) Ross and Noah Duke; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Cain, Delores Curtsinger and Brenda Fox; and brother, Danny Dever; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 12-8 pm and Wednesday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now