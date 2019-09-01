|
|
Jackie Eugene Bell
Highland Park - Mr. Jackie Eugene Bell, age 78, of Highland Park returned to his Heavenly Father on August 28, 2019. Mr. Bell was born on March 3, 1941 in Louisville, KY to the late Jack and Hassie (Dever) Bell. Mr. Bell owned J & R Construction Cleaning and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; and 4 brothers. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Robbie (Robinson) Bell; daughters, Tina Bell, Sissy Prizant (Aaron), Stacy Conley (Randy), April Duke (Mike); sons, Michael (Shuffles) Ross and Noah Duke; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Cain, Delores Curtsinger and Brenda Fox; and brother, Danny Dever; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 12-8 pm and Wednesday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019