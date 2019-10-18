|
|
Jackie Stratman
Louisville - Jackie Stratman, 76, of Louisville, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Jackie was born in Louisville on October 17, 1943, to the late William and Virginia Senn. She retired from the Regional Airport Authority and was a member of the National Payroll Society. She was also part of the Elks Club and a former member of the American Turners. Jackie was an avid U of L fan and enjoyed watching her grandchildren excel in their activities. She was a former member of St. Pius X and a current member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her loving memory are her husband of 56 years, Dick Stratman; children, Stacy Breland (Lamont), Shannon O'Connor (Michael), Julie Donlon (Glen) and Chris Stratman; grandchildren, Katie (Josh), Rachel, Kristina, Nicole, Kevin, Tucker, Taylor, Bryce, Dalton, Colby, and Blaine; great-grandchild, Blair; sister, Judy Norris; and brother, Jeff Senn (Nicki).
Funeral Mass for Jackie will be at 12 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 11501 Maple Way. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Sunday, October 20 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road and from 11 AM to 12 PM on Monday at the church.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville and WHAS Crusade for Children. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019