Jacklyn L. Mattingly
Louisville - Jacklyn L. Mattingly, 76, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William W. and Henrietta Ford.
Jacklyn is survived by her husband, Marion "Tom" Mattingly; son, William Russell Mattingly (Elizabeth); daughters, Lori L. Mattingly and Renae I. Schum (Jim); son, Brian T. Mattingly (Stacey); sisters, Debra Steele and Lisa Heckel (Todd); 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road on Sunday, December 8 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM with the Funeral Mass on Monday at 12:00 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 East Washington Street. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019