Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacklyn Mattingly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacklyn L. Mattingly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacklyn L. Mattingly Obituary
Jacklyn L. Mattingly

Louisville - Jacklyn L. Mattingly, 76, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William W. and Henrietta Ford.

Jacklyn is survived by her husband, Marion "Tom" Mattingly; son, William Russell Mattingly (Elizabeth); daughters, Lori L. Mattingly and Renae I. Schum (Jim); son, Brian T. Mattingly (Stacey); sisters, Debra Steele and Lisa Heckel (Todd); 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road on Sunday, December 8 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM with the Funeral Mass on Monday at 12:00 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 East Washington Street. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacklyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now