Jackson G. "Jack" Fair, Jr.
Louisville - Jackson G. Fair, Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully at his home on August 16, 2020. A lifelong Louisvillian, Jack was born on November 8, 1937, to the late Jackson Glenn Fair, Sr. and Deane Marshall Fair. He graduated from Atherton High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 100th Division. Jack was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader. His wide interests included Biblical archaeology, ancient history and musical expression. A skilled conversationalist, he possessed an awesome wit and wasn't afraid to use it. Jack enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife, Emily, family, friends from church and the Rook group. He found joy in sharing his musical gifts, singing over the years with The Motet Singers, The Thoroughbreds, Walnut Street Baptist Church choir and Christ Church United Methodist choir. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Coy; son, William Marshall; and granddaughter, Kathryn Becker.
Jack is survived by his wife of 42 years, Emily R. Fair; their children, Janet Carney (Glenn), David Marshall (Kimberly) and Laura Becker (Larry); six grandchildren, Jessica, Rebecca, Cody, Sarah, Julia and Grace; and seven great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Jack's presence in everyone's lives will be very missed. A private service will be held at a later time.
In honor of Jack, memorials may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
