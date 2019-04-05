|
|
Reverend Jacob A. Boger
New Washington -
Reverend Jacob A. Boger, 43 years of age died Tuesday April 2, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family. He was born April 2, 1976 in New Albany to the late Mark and Honey-Jo (Baize) Boger. Jacob was the Founder and Pastor of Generation Church in Louisville, Kentucky for the past five years along with his wife of some fifteen years Jessica. He served the homeless, hungry, and less fortunate working with Dare to Care and outreach programs in the inner city of Louisville Kentucky. Jacob's ministry to the needy will forever be remembered and appreciated.
Survivors include: Wife Jessica L. (Jacobs) Boger. Three sons; Roman, Judah, and Justus and a niece Natalee Jacobs.
Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 8:00 pm Friday April 5th, and after 12:00 noon Saturday April 6th, at the Church on the Rock 4224 Mel Smith Road in New Albany. His Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday April 6th, at the Church on the Rock 4224 Mel Smith Road in New Albany with burial to follow in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park 2776 Charlestown Rd. in New Albany. Expressions & Gifts to: Generation Church at: gclife.org Online condolences to: www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019