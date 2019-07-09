|
|
Jacob A. Harman
Prospect - Jacob A. Harman of Prospect, KY passed away on July 7, 2019. Born February 7, 1928 in Peoria, Illinois, he was the son of Howard W. Harman and Carolyn Smith Harman of Terre Haute, Indiana. He was predeceased by his brother Jerry Harman of Washington, IN.
In 1945 he enlisted in the United States Army during World War II and served in the Philippines #1542 Engineering Battalion.
Jake graduated from Purdue University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering degree. He was owner and president of Builders Metals Supply and J.A. Harman P.E. He was a member and past deacon at Calvin Presbyterian Church, member of the American Legion, American Society of Civil Engineers, Structural Engineers Association of Kentucky and Hunting Creek Country Club.
Jake is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Breitenstein Harman, children: Susan Hill (Donald), Sarah Hunter (John), Ann Jessee (Bill), Whitney Samuels, and Robert W. Lyons II, (Lauren); sister Marjean Phillips, Tyler, TX, brother Howard W. Harman, Bedford, IN, and sister-in-law Helen Harman, Washington, IN.
Grandchildren: Mary Lucille Jessee Valdizan (Fernando), Sarah Jessee Cohen (Ross), Elizabeth Jessee Imhof (Kevin), Boone and Blair Samuels, Lilly Lyons, Megan Reigle, Cullen and Will Hunter, Wickliffe and Rowland Hill (Angela) and great-grandchildren: Trey Valdizan, Jude and Aaron Hill, William Harrison Cohen. He has many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and "Papa Jake."
Visitation at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane from 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 11 at Pearson's Chapel.
Private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250 or a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 9, 2019