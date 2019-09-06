|
Jacob Cissell
Shepherdsville - Jacob William Cissell, age 17, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on September 5, 2019. Jacob was born on July 5, 2002 in Louisville, Ky to Brian and Paula (Meyer) Cissell. Jacob was very artistic and loved making crafts. He was photogenic and a nature lover. He was an avid bird watcher and loved learning about animals. Jacob was a senior in high school and a member of Radiant Life Church of God. Among those that preceded him in death are his brothers, Caleb and Elijah Cissell.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; grandparents, Philip and Diana Cissell and Harold and Rita Meyer; uncle, Derek Cissell (Whitney); and aunt, Crystal Brown (Chris).
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with private burial to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019