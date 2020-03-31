Services
Jacob J. Arnold


1942 - 2020
Louisville - Jacob J. "Jake" Arnold was born January 13, 1942 to his parents Anthony J. Arnold and Catherine Palmer Arnold. He passed away March 26, 2020. Jake was a 1960 graduate of Trinity High School and a 1971 graduate of Bellarmine University. He was the previous owner of Mr. G's Lounge in Middletown. Jake was an avid race fan and a lover of horses. He was a friend to all. Jake is preceded in death by his parents and a sister: Mary Kathryn Arnold. He is survived by a sister: Joann Walker; a brother: Palmer Schwartz; a dear friend: Beth McAfee; step-sons: Darrell Laughlin (Michele) and David Laughlin (Sonja); a step-daughter: Denise Grothe (Brian); his nieces: Carol Arnold and Mary Martin (Larry), Kathy Warren (Mike), Susan Sheehan (Tom), and Leslie Dorsett (Tony). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bellarmine University or the Christ Chapel at Churchill Downs. A memorial service will take place at a later date. For updated service information, please visit archlheadyresthaven.com
