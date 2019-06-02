|
Jacob Marvin Baugh
Louisville - Jacob Marvin Baugh, 42, entered into God's Kingdom Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Jacob's father was Marvin H. Baugh Jr. and his mother was Georgia Baugh (Sharp). He was born November 18, 1976.
He had a heart of gold and a good soul, loved All of God's creatures and never caused harm to anyone. Jacob knew and loved God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. His grandparents helped establish Buechal U.M. Church. He will be missed by those who knew him and dearly loved him.
Jacob now has peace, joy, and love with his God and Savior.
Services will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218 on Monday, June 3 at 12:00pm
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019