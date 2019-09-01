Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Resources
Jacquelin Irwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelin "Jackie" Irwin


1928 - 2019
Jacquelin "Jackie" Irwin Obituary
Jacquelin "Jackie" Irwin

Shelbyville - passed away on August 2, 2019.

Jackie was born on December 29, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Jack Irwin and Maude Hickman.

Jackie spent most of her time volunteering at Animal Care Society, Red Orchard Park in Shelbyville and was a lifetime member of The Louisville Kennel Club and Goodwill Industries Volunteer Services. She enjoyed traveling and was never too old for white water rafting and parasailing.

Jackie is survived by her daughter, Julie LaPlante; and son, Robert Lewis (Birdie); three grandchildren, Justin LaPlante, John LaPlante (Ann) and Stacey Butts; three great-grandchildren, Beck, Honor and Shawn; brother, Jack Taylor (Jeri); sister, Janet Stomberger (Denny); step-sisters, Judy Kimmel (Carl) and Marilyn Dillon (Harry); and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a service to honor the life of Jackie to follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

In loving memory of Jackie, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Care Society (12207 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40245)

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
