|
|
Jacqueline Burger Cecil
Louisville - Jacque Cecil passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 75. A great grandmother, a grandmother, a mother, but more than all, the connector of an ever-expanding family. Jacque lived a full life, raising four wonderful children, nine grandchildren and soon-to-be five great-grandchildren. The life of all gatherings, Jacque brought joy and a great time to all occasions. She has defined our family for so long, and we will continue to live out her humor, commitment to family and community and love of crossword puzzles and Jeopardy for years to come. As our family grows, we will forever look to Jacque's guidance, advice and wit.
Jacque was preceded in death by her husband Phil, her parents John and Ruth Burger and her son Matthew. Jacque is survived by a full family, including her children: Brad (Linda), Jennifer, Adam (Raquel) and Spencer (Jenny); her grandchildren: Ashley (Everett), Brittany (Chad), Alex (Elizabeth), Patrick (Katie), Daniel (Michel), Jacqueline, Philip (Kaylee), Lea and Cabot; her great-grandchildren: Jack, Emma, Olivia, Eleanor and Charlie; her brothers: Tony (Eva) and Jeff (Diane); and her sisters: Julie (Mike) and Jolene (Dara).
A private mass and burial are planned, and a celebration of Jacque's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Saint Xavier High School Endowment Fund c/o Justin Atticus Burger. #bestmomever
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020