Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Louisville First Church of the Nazarene
3503 Blanton Lane
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Louisville First Church of the Nazarene
3503 Blanton Lane
Jacqueline Diann "Sparks" Hatcher

Louisville - Jacqueline Diann (Sparks) Hatcher, 63, passed away peacefully with her family beside her on February 25, 2019. She was a graduate of Butler High School. Jackie had a long career at Henry Vogt Machine Company before transitioning to Humana prior to her retirement. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church and Louisville First Church of the Nazarene. Jackie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Randy. Together they had two children Brad (Diane) and Leslie (Todd Cardwell). She was also a loving grandmother to Jackson and Cole Ungar, Carly Bailey and Kennedy and Amelia Hatcher. A Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 with visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 pm and service from 2:00 to 2:30 pm. The celebration will be held at Louisville First Church of the Nazarene located at 3503 Blanton Lane, 40214. In lieu of flowers, Jackie requests that contributions be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
