Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Hunt


1931 - 2020
Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Hunt Obituary
Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Hunt

Louisville - Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Hunt, 88 passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Jackie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She so enjoyed family and life long friends. She will be remembered for special birthday parties, Easter egg hunts, Fourth of July, dollhouses and other unique memories she created for the kid in all of us. She graduated from the University of Louisville and taught school in one of Louisville's first racially integrated classrooms. A life long Pi Beta Phi, member of the Louisville Women's Club and Miniature Club of Louisville.

Jackie is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jack. She is survived by daughter Leslie "Trudy" Hunt; son Henry Hunt (Teresa), grandson Clay Hunt (Lexy); great-grand-daughter Wilson; and three older Emch sisters Betsy Green, Mags Strugeon and Babs Williams and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please thank nurses, doctors and care givers at Norton Hospital and Treyton Oak Towers.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
