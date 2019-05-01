|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" (Camp) Fowler
Louisville - Jacqueline "Jackie" (Camp) Fowler 85, of Louisville passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.
Jackie was a native of Chicago, Il, a 1952 graduate of Presentation Academy and a member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
She loved to paint, sew, sing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines International. She enjoyed bowling with her dear friends Janelle, Dolly and Rosalie at the old Thelmal Lanes.
Jackie is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Henry "Bud" Fowler; a son, Keith Fowler; son-in-law, David Manco Sr.
Survivors include three daughters, Paula Manco, Catherine Dukes (Jeff), and Theresa Thompson (Mike); brother, Bill Camp Jr. (Linda); six grandchildren, Dawn Roy (James), David Manco Jr. (Ashley), Jason Dukes, Nicholas Dukes (Jennifer), Natalie Dukes, and Keith Thompson; six great grandchildren, Amelia, Parker, Alexia, Violet, Nolan and Raelyn.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff and loving friends at Heartsong Memory Care and Hosparus of Louisville.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with visitation 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Thursday.
Memorial gifts to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019