|
|
Jacqueline L. Soukup
Louisville - Jacqueline L. Soukup, 63, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 03, 2019. She was a member of Evangel Tabernacle. She is survived by her children, John (Sarah), Joshua, Tiffany Soukup; Brother, Phil (Aggie), Allen (Cheryl), James (Pam), Donnie (Tina) Howard; Sister, Sheryl (Bill) Daugherty; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Her Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Inurement at Resthaven Memorial Park. Her Memorial Visitation will be held after 10am until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019