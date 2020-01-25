|
|
Jacqueline Lee (Berry) Abel
Georgetown - Jacqueline Lee Berry Abel, 90, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Jackie was a past member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Louisville, Kentucky. She began working at Bacon's Department Store in 1979 and worked there for many years, enjoying all of her co-workers and customers. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.
She was born on January 5, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Huel "Jack" and Emma Woertz Berry. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl William "Jack" Abel; and grandson, Derek Woods.
Jacqueline is survived by her loving daughters, Terry Lee (Larry) Bibelhauser, Sherry Lee (Eddie) Woods and Jerry Lee (Greg) Nunley; grandchildren, Jeremy (Cori) Bibelhauser, Shelly (Brian) Schneider, Jason (Danielle) Bibelhauser, Brittany (Travis) Adams and Michael Reed; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Funeral Service will be at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Jackie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Sellersburg Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Villas of Guerin Woods for their amazing care during this difficult time. Memorial contributions in Jackie's honor can be made to Rauch Inc. (845 Park Place, New Albany, IN 47150) in memory of her grandson, Derek Woods; or The Villas of Guerin Woods (8037 Unruh Dr, Georgetown, IN).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020