Jacqueline Morrison

Jacqueline MorrisonLouisville - 32, passed away on August 23, 2020."You entered this world on a December Day, your bright smile always lit your way.Not knowing your health would only last a while, your soul never lost that beautiful smile.It is not fair your life was full of pain and tears, a hell you endured for too many years.But now your beautiful energy is free to find a new home and be worn like a crown. God owes you all the joy in the world next time around. "She is preceded in death by her mother, Jackie and her grandfather, Aaron.Jacqueline is survived by her father, Chuck (Nancy), brother, Phillip (Amanda), grandmother, Betty, step-sister, Veronica, and a host of extended family.Due to COVID, the family will have a memorial in 2021.Thank you to anyone who ever lent Jacqueline a helping hand.In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness to someone in need.