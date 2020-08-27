1/1
Jacqueline Morrison
Jacqueline Morrison

Louisville - 32, passed away on August 23, 2020.

"You entered this world on a December Day, your bright smile always lit your way.

Not knowing your health would only last a while, your soul never lost that beautiful smile.

It is not fair your life was full of pain and tears, a hell you endured for too many years.

But now your beautiful energy is free to find a new home and be worn like a crown. God owes you all the joy in the world next time around. "

She is preceded in death by her mother, Jackie and her grandfather, Aaron.

Jacqueline is survived by her father, Chuck (Nancy), brother, Phillip (Amanda), grandmother, Betty, step-sister, Veronica, and a host of extended family.

Due to COVID, the family will have a memorial in 2021.

Thank you to anyone who ever lent Jacqueline a helping hand.

In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness to someone in need.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
