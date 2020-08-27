Jacqueline Morrison
Louisville - 32, passed away on August 23, 2020.
"You entered this world on a December Day, your bright smile always lit your way.
Not knowing your health would only last a while, your soul never lost that beautiful smile.
It is not fair your life was full of pain and tears, a hell you endured for too many years.
But now your beautiful energy is free to find a new home and be worn like a crown. God owes you all the joy in the world next time around. "
She is preceded in death by her mother, Jackie and her grandfather, Aaron.
Jacqueline is survived by her father, Chuck (Nancy), brother, Phillip (Amanda), grandmother, Betty, step-sister, Veronica, and a host of extended family.
Due to COVID, the family will have a memorial in 2021.
Thank you to anyone who ever lent Jacqueline a helping hand.
In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness to someone in need.