Jacqui Falk

Jacqui FalkLouisville - Jacqueline Rochelle Falk, 77, crossed over the bridge peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother with a zest for life and a joyful laugh.Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Donald Gene Falk; children, Stephanie Falk (Connie), Amy Deeley (Tim), Jason Falk (Scotty), and Penny Vincent (Kent); grandchildren, Nicholas Vincent (Allison), Courtney Vincent, Lauren Falk, Lukas Falk, Gabrielle Vincent, Olivia Falk, Mason Deeley and LouLou Falk; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Weston and Fynley; sister, Jeannie Svenkerud; and brother, Leon Hodgson.She was a retired nurse manager at Audubon Hospital and member of Southeast Christian Church.Visitation and celebration of life is 10am-2pm Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road followed by a funeral service at 2pm.Memorial gifts: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation