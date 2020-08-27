1/1
Jacqui Falk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqui's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqui Falk

Louisville - Jacqueline Rochelle Falk, 77, crossed over the bridge peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother with a zest for life and a joyful laugh.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Donald Gene Falk; children, Stephanie Falk (Connie), Amy Deeley (Tim), Jason Falk (Scotty), and Penny Vincent (Kent); grandchildren, Nicholas Vincent (Allison), Courtney Vincent, Lauren Falk, Lukas Falk, Gabrielle Vincent, Olivia Falk, Mason Deeley and LouLou Falk; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Weston and Fynley; sister, Jeannie Svenkerud; and brother, Leon Hodgson.

She was a retired nurse manager at Audubon Hospital and member of Southeast Christian Church.

Visitation and celebration of life is 10am-2pm Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road followed by a funeral service at 2pm.

Memorial gifts: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved