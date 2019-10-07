Resources
More Obituaries for Jada Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jada M. Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jada M. Robinson Obituary
Jada M. Robinson

Louisville - 18, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

She is survived by her parents, Eddie and Cuita Robinson; sister, Jazmyn Robinson; grandmother, Amie Robinson; grandfather, Eddie Rice, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation: 5:30pm -8pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Forest Baptist Church, 4500 Petersburg Rd, Funeral: 12pm Friday, October 11, 2019 at the church, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.