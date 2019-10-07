|
|
Jada M. Robinson
Louisville - 18, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Eddie and Cuita Robinson; sister, Jazmyn Robinson; grandmother, Amie Robinson; grandfather, Eddie Rice, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation: 5:30pm -8pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Forest Baptist Church, 4500 Petersburg Rd, Funeral: 12pm Friday, October 11, 2019 at the church, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019