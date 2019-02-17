|
Jain Hain
Louisville - Jain Ellen Hunter Price, 95, passed away on February 2, 2019.
She was born on April 29, 1923, in Leitchfield, KY, to the late, Lucian O. and Virginia Meredith Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Veit Aull Hain, Jr.; second husband, Robert Clayton Price, Jr.; siblings, Kathryn Wykoff of Bardstown, KY, and twin brother John Allen Hunter of Louisville, KY.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Byrne, of Chapel Hill, NC and her brother James Crady Hunter of Morgantown, KY.
She has formerly worked in Oak Ridge, TN for the Atomic Energy Commission where she was voted "Miss Security". She was a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, Fincastle Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution. She was in the Presidential Who's Who of Business and Professionals and received the Presidential sports award. She was a skier, white water rafter, ice skater, and sky diver. She was a commercial Interior Designer and was licensed and practiced in seven states.
She attended the University of Kentucky where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and graduated from the New York School of Interior Design.
She was a former girl scout, cheerleader, a New York Rockette, Model, and Delta Air Line stewardess. She was also a pilot, flying a sea plane, and an astronomer, an astrological photographer, a black belt in karate, marathon runner, a Kentucky Colonel, a bon vivant and widely traveled, a ballerina, a Red Cross cover girl, a Red Cross gray lady, and a spelunker, she served on several boards, was an artist, inventor, a member of the Louisville Historic League, an equestrian, and played the piano and banjo.
Memorial services will be held at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019